NCM warns of rain and dust as cumulus clouds form in eastern...

UAE

Strong winds up to 45 km/h expected this afternoon, reducing visibility in some areas

Authorities have urged motorists to exercise caution, particularly in areas where blowing dust may impact visibility, and advised the public to follow official weather updates and alerts. Picture used for illustrative purpose.

Dubai: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast the formation of cumulus clouds over parts of the eastern UAE on Sunday, with a chance of rainfall accompanied by strong winds.

The centre said wind speeds could reach up to 45 kilometres per hour between 2 pm and 7:30 pm, potentially stirring dust and sand and leading to reduced visibility in affected areas.

Authorities have urged motorists to exercise caution, particularly in areas where blowing dust may impact visibility, and advised the public to follow official weather updates and alerts.