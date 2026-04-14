New Thukher Club branch opens in Al Khawaneej, Dubai

UAE

New centre underscores Dubai’s commitment to senior citizens’ wellbeing and community engagement

Dubai: A new branch of the Thukher Club has opened in Al Khawaneej, marking another step in Dubai’s efforts to enhance the quality of life of senior citizens and strengthen their role as active members of society.

The inauguration was held under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs in Dubai. The new branch is supervised by the Community Development Authority (CDA).

The opening reflects Dubai’s ongoing commitment to empowering senior citizens, recognising their valuable experience, and reinforcing their role as partners in the emirate’s development. It also supports broader efforts to foster social cohesion and meaningful community engagement.

The Community Development Authority leads the development and operation of the Thukher Club, which provides an integrated environment designed to enhance seniors’ engagement with the community. The club facilitates the exchange of knowledge and experience across generations and supports continued participation through a range of innovative cultural, sports, health and social programmes.

Her Excellency Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, said the expansion of the Thukher Club reflects the leadership’s directives to empower senior citizens and reinforce their vital role as partners in development. She noted that such initiatives embody Dubai’s people-centred vision and recognise senior citizens as a cornerstone of a cohesive and sustainable society.

“Thukher Club represents an integrated platform that enhances the quality of life of senior citizens through innovative services that support their active engagement in society,” she said. “It enables them to share their experiences and knowledge, reinforcing their role as key partners and a source of added value in the journey of development and progress.”

She added that investing in senior citizens delivers positive outcomes across multiple dimensions, strengthening social cohesion, reinforcing shared values, supporting sustainable development, and enhancing intergenerational connections within the community.

The new branch forms part of a series of initiatives supporting the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, under the theme ‘Family: The Foundation of the Nation’. The agenda aims to build a cohesive society, stable families, and empowered generations capable of shaping the future.

Thukher Club is an initiative of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs in Dubai and is part of an integrated government ecosystem overseen by the Community Development Authority. It focuses on developing specialised services for senior citizens and strengthening their role as a source of knowledge and experience in society.

The Al Khawaneej branch has been launched in collaboration with several strategic partners, including Dubai Police, Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, and the Dubai Sports Council. This collaboration reflects a coordinated government approach to enhancing quality of life and encouraging meaningful community participation.

The new facility includes activity and workshop halls, dedicated social spaces, and specialised programmes aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles, encouraging lifelong learning, and creating opportunities for senior citizens to contribute to community initiatives. The branch supports Dubai’s vision of being one of the best cities in the world to live in for all residents.

The family of the late Obaid Mohammed Abdullah Al Heloo has been recognised as a key supporter of the Thukher Club in Al Khawaneej, in appreciation of their contributions to enhancing services and activities for senior citizens. Their support reflects a long-standing commitment to community giving and to initiatives that strengthen social cohesion and improve quality of life.

The opening of the Thukher Club branch in Al Khawaneej marks another milestone in Dubai’s efforts to establish a global model for the care and empowerment of senior citizens, reinforcing their role as active contributors to society and underscoring the emirate’s vision for an inclusive and sustainable future.