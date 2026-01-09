NMA, National Anti-Narcotics Authority Stress Role of Media in Drug Awareness

Chairman of the National Media Authority (NMA), Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, has received Chairman of the National Anti-Narcotics Authority (NANA), Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, at the NMA's HQ here.

The meeting, attended by Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Vice Chairman of the NMA, focused on several matters of mutual interest. Both parties underscored the necessity of bolstering bilateral cooperation, highlighting the media's pivotal role in supporting national anti-narcotics efforts and amplifying public awareness regarding the dangers and broader social repercussions of drug abuse.

During the visit, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad was briefed on the key mandates of the National Media Authority, which aim to unify media directions and messaging, align media policies at the federal and local levels through coordination with media entities across the country, and unify the UAE’s media discourse domestically and internationally.

Abdulla Al Hamed stressed that the media serves as a strategic partner in constructing a "protective barrier of awareness" to safeguard children and youth from the imminent threat of drugs. He noted that the media functions as an "intellectual force" capable of reshaping collective consciousness and insulating individuals from the pitfalls of misinformation. Furthermore, he emphasised that responsible messaging constitutes the "primary line of defence", preceding any field-level engagement.

He added that the national media bears an ethical and social responsibility to cultivate a discourse that transcends mere warning, aiming instead to build a resilient national character capable of discernment and informed choice.

Al Hamed remarked that while the media reflects the grave dangers of narcotics, it simultaneously serves as a platform for promoting virtuous values and positive role models. He underscored that victory in the "battle for awareness" is the fundamental guarantee for sustaining security milestones, as informed citizens become the primary guardians of their own safety and the wellbeing of their families.

For his part, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad stated that the fight against narcotics has evolved beyond conventional security measures to encompass the realms of influence and the shaping of convictions. He highlighted the media’s strategic importance as a fundamental pillar within the nation's comprehensive security framework.

He noted that anti-narcotics efforts are most effective when they resonate with an informed public, adding that security begins with citizen awareness and culminates in their safety—with the media serving as the essential bridge to every household.

Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad concluded by noting that the NANA’s enforcement role is complemented by the media’s capacity to relay facts, stressing that while drugs thrive on ignorance and rumors, purposeful media exposes their dangers and those who promote them.