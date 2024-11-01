November Climate Summary for the UAE

According to the UAE National Meteorology Centre, November marks the beginning of a transitional period in the United Arab Emirates, characterized by mild daytime temperatures and cooler nights. This month typically sees maximum and minimum temperatures that are 4-6 degrees lower than those in October, due to the sun's apparent movement southward away from the region.

Throughout November, the UAE experiences the gradual influence of the Siberian high-pressure system, particularly in the latter half of the month. This leads to a consistent drop in temperatures, with noticeable cooling, especially at night in mountainous areas and some inland regions.

The prevailing winds shift from southeasterly in the mornings to westerly and northwesterly during the day. Wind speeds may occasionally increase, particularly during storm events.

Relative humidity tends to rise, especially in the early morning hours, due to the passage of moderate air masses over the Arabian Gulf. This increase in humidity enhances the likelihood of fog and mist formation, particularly in coastal areas.

Additionally, the region may be impacted by air pressure systems associated with cold air masses in the upper atmosphere, leading to cloud formation and potential rainfall. The intensity of precipitation may escalate with the development of cumulus clouds, which can result in fresh to strong winds and dust or sand disturbances.

Climatic Statistics:

Air Temperature: Mean air temperature: 24 to 26 °C Mean maximum air temperature: 29 to 32 °C Mean minimum air temperature: 19 to 21 °C Highest maximum temperature recorded: 39.9 °C at Sweihan in 2021 Lowest minimum temperature recorded: 4.1 °C at Jabal Jais in 2009

Wind: Mean wind speed: 10.6 km/h Highest wind speed recorded: 97 km/h at Al Ruwais in 2013

Relative Humidity: Mean relative humidity: 57% Mean maximum relative humidity: 76% to 85% Mean minimum relative humidity: 29% to 39%

Fog: June 2016 experienced the highest frequency of fog, with 13 occurrences and 6 misty days.

Rain: The highest rainfall recorded in November was 211.4 mm in Dalma in 2013.



This summary highlights the key climatic trends and statistics for November, as reported by the UAE National Meteorology Centre, providing insights into the weather patterns affecting the UAE during

