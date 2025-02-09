Office of Development Affairs, Presidential Court, organises six sessions at WGS 2025

The Office of Development Affairs, the Presidential Court, is organising six discussion sessions at the World Government Summit (WGS) 2025 which begins on Tuesday, February 11, focusing on a range of important topics.

The sessions will take up the following topics: Philanthropy in the Global South, Harnessing the Power of Sports as a Catalyst for Social Change, Designing Public Policy to Shift Behaviours around the Globe, Collaborative Pathways to Sustainable Development, Redefining Philanthropy: New Models for Global Impact, and Human-centric Futures: Building Experts for the New Economy.

The speakers for the session are drawn from various parts of the world. Of the six, three sessions will be general and the other three specialized round tables.

The sessions and round tables will shed light on a host of pertinent issues, such as international cooperation for achieving sustainable development goals, new models of philanthropy and their global impact, and fostering expertise for human-centric futures.

Also slated for discussion is the need for enhancing philanthropic initiatives in the global south in view of the multiple challenges facing many countries in the developing world. In addition to these, the role of public policies in changing behaviors will also be deliberated on.

The Office of Development Affairs at the Presidential Court holds such discussions with a view to bring together experts from different continents to share ideas and insights on how to shape the developmental trajectory in a sustainable and people-centric manner.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.