Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 Launches 'Warmth and Safety' Campaign for Gaza



Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, in cooperation with the International Charity Organisation, launched the 'Warmth and Safety' campaign, aimed at providing essential winter supplies to affected families in the Gaza Strip.

The initiative seeks to ease the suffering of families amid harsh weather conditions, enhance their ability to withstand the severe winter cold, and ensure the basic requirements of dignified living.

The campaign comes as part of the United Arab Emirates’ ongoing humanitarian efforts to support the people of the Gaza Strip, reflecting the values of human solidarity and standing by those affected during difficult circumstances.

The campaign includes the distribution of around 95,000 items of clothing and blankets to affected families in the Gaza Strip, as part of humanitarian efforts aimed at alleviating suffering and improving living conditions amid the challenging situation facing residents.

The Warmth and Safety campaign falls under the Winter Clothing initiatives launched by Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, which aim to reach one million beneficiaries in the Gaza Strip, providing protection from extreme cold and strengthening efforts to meet the basic needs of the most affected groups.

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 affirmed that the Warmth and Safety campaign reflects the UAE’s steadfast humanitarian approach, based on swift and responsible response to the suffering of affected peoples, and on reinforcing the principle that humanitarian action is a lasting commitment not bound by time or circumstance.

The operation noted that the campaign will continue during the coming period, with sustained efforts to reach the widest possible segment of beneficiaries, reflecting its firm humanitarian commitment and its leading role in supporting the people of the Gaza Strip within the UAE’s humanitarian action framework.