Over 1,660 Participants in Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Holy Quran Competition

The Dubai International Holy Quran Award, affiliated with the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, has announced the launch of the final round of the preliminary phase of the 26th edition of the Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Holy Quran Competition 2025. The competition will continue until October 23rd at the Award's headquarters in Dubai, with the participation of a distinguished group of male and female Quran memorizers from various emirates of the UAE.

This competition is considered one of the most prominent Quranic initiatives organized by the Award, as part of its efforts to instill noble Islamic values and encourage members of the community to memorize and reflect on the meanings of the Holy Quran. It embodies the wise leadership’s vision of strengthening the UAE’s position as a global hub for serving the Holy Quran and its sciences.

The competition aims to motivate all segments of society—nationals and residents, males and females—to elevate their proficiency in Quran memorization, recitation, and application of Tajweed rules through a progressive, competitive framework that prioritizes quality of memorization, voice performance, and accuracy.

The preliminary phase of the competition witnessed a significant turnout, with more than 1,660 participants registered from across the Emirates, including 868 males and 798 females.

A total of 1,514 participants met the eligibility criteria—793 males and 721 females—representing 52% male and 48% female participants.

The competition drew participants from 55 different nationalities, led by the United Arab Emirates, which had the highest number of participants, with 1,028 Emiratis. Other countries represented included Egypt, India, Pakistan, Syria, and several others, reflecting the rich cultural diversity embraced by the UAE.

In this context, Ibrahim Jassim Al Mansoori, Acting Director of the Dubai International Holy Quran Award, stated that this year’s edition of the Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Competition has seen unprecedented participation, highlighting the esteemed place the competition holds in the hearts of the community. It also reflects the widespread eagerness across age groups to engage in Quranic events supported by Her Highness, may Allah protect her, as part of her noble mission to support and honor the memorizers of the Holy Quran.

He added that this year’s edition has seen notable advancements in the evaluation process, including the adoption of technological tools to assess memorization and performance in real time during the contestant’s session, ensuring fairness and transparency and allowing each participant to demonstrate their abilities in an ideal setting.

Al Mansoori emphasized that the wide participation is a testament to the success of the Award and the Department’s strategy in promoting Quranic culture within the community. It also reflects the growing impact of Her Highness Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum’s initiatives in supporting Quranic projects and advancing their spiritual mission, further solidifying Dubai’s leading role in serving the Holy Quran and its sciences.