Over 500 residents unite for International Yoga Day celebration with Anis Sajan at Danube Sports World

UAE

"Yoga is not just a form of exercise; it is a way of life. It nurtures the body, calms the mind, and strengthens the soul. In today's fast-paced world, yoga offers a path to inner balance, resilience, and healthy aging. By dedicating even a small part of our day to yoga and meditation, we can invest in lifelong wellness and happiness," said Anis Sajan.

Dubai, UAE: Marking International Yoga Day, renowned businessman and wellness advocate Anis Sajan (Vice Chairman of Danube Group), in collaboration with The Art of Living Foundation, hosted a vibrant community yoga session at Danube Sports World, bringing together more than 500 participants for an evening dedicated to health, mindfulness, and well-being.

Aligned with this year's International Yoga Day theme, "Yoga for Healthy Aging," the event featured a holistic program encompassing breathing exercises, guided meditation, yoga postures, and mindfulness practices aimed at promoting physical vitality and mental wellness across all age groups.

A long-time practitioner of yoga, Anis Sajan has been actively promoting its benefits for decades through various platforms and community initiatives. Addressing participants at the event, he highlighted the transformative impact yoga can have on daily life.

"Yoga is not just a form of exercise; it is a way of life. It nurtures the body, calms the mind, and strengthens the soul. In today's fast-paced world, yoga offers a path to inner balance, resilience, and healthy aging. By dedicating even a small part of our day to yoga and meditation, we can invest in lifelong wellness and happiness," said Anis Sajan.

The celebration witnessed enthusiastic participation from people of all ages and nationalities, reflecting Dubai's diverse and wellness-conscious community. Guided by experienced instructors, attendees were taken through a rejuvenating journey from conscious breathing techniques to deep meditation sessions.

Sharing her experience, participant Afra said, "It was a beautiful and engaging celebration. The atmosphere was incredibly positive, and the sessions helped me feel refreshed, relaxed, and energized. It was wonderful to see so many people come together to celebrate wellness."

Another participant, Subho, expressed his appreciation for the initiative, saying, "A special thank you to Anis Sajan for organizing this wonderful event. It was inspiring, well-organized, and a great opportunity for the community to experience the benefits of yoga together."

Adding to the excitement, the event concluded with a raffle draw, where three lucky winners walked away with Milano Water Purifiers, courtesy of the organizers.

The successful celebration reinforced the growing importance of yoga as a tool for fostering healthier lifestyles, mental well-being, and active aging, while strengthening community connections through shared experiences of mindfulness and wellness.