PARLIAMENTARY ASSEMBLY OF THE FRANCOPHONIE EXPRESSES SOLIDARITY WITH UAE IN CONFRONTING IRANIAN ATTACKS TARGETING ITS TERRITORY

UAE

WAM - Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), received a message of solidarity from Amélia Lakrafi, Delegate-General of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophonie (APF), in which she expressed the Assembly’s solidarity with the United Arab Emirates in confronting the Iranian attacks targeting the country’s territory, amid escalating regional tensions.

In her message, Lakrafi affirmed that, on behalf of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophonie and in her personal capacity, she expresses sincere feelings of solidarity and sympathy with the UAE. She noted that the Assembly followed with deep concern the reports of attacks targeting the country and affecting residents and civilians.

She also expressed her sympathy with all families affected by these attacks, stressing that such situations, which directly impact regional stability and the security of many countries, underscore the importance of peace and stability as precious values that must be preserved.

Lakrafi pointed out that the Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophonie, which brings together French-speaking parliamentarians from various countries and regions, is closely committed to the values of political dialogue, peaceful cooperation, and respect for international law.

She stressed the importance of prioritising dialogue, de-escalation, and political negotiations as the primary means to prevent the escalation of conflicts and to safeguard the lives of civilians, affirming the Assembly’s readiness to support any initiative that contributes to returning to a peaceful solution and strengthening dialogue mechanisms at both the regional and international levels.