Pink Caravan begins nationwide breast cancer awareness drive with free screenings starting October 1

UAE

Throughout October, nine fixed Pink Caravan clinics will operate across the UAE, creating multiple ways for individuals, families, companies and communities to participate

Visitors will be able to access free clinical breast examinations and mammograms through Mobile Clinics. Picture credit: WAM

Sharjah: Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) will launch Pink Caravan’s 2026 Breast Cancer Awareness Month campaign on 1 October, bringing together free screenings, community initiatives, awareness sessions and community activations across the UAE.



Building on the reach of last year’s campaign, which delivered more than 19,000 free screenings to 17,458 women and 2,244 men, Pink Caravan 2026 will create multiple ways for individuals, families, companies and communities to participate. The month-long programme aims to make breast health services more accessible while encouraging people to prioritise regular checks and support those around them to do the same.



Throughout October, nine fixed Pink Caravan clinics will operate across the UAE, comprising nine locations which include Mushrif Mall in Abu Dhabi, Mall of Al Ain & Makani Zakher in Al Ain, City Walk in Dubai, Al Majaz Waterfront and Al Dhaid Mall in Sharjah, Mall of UAQ in Umm Al Quwain, RAK Mall in Ras Al Khaimah and Lulu Mall in Fujairah, providing communities across the country with convenient access to breast cancer screening throughout the month.



Beyond the fixed clinics, Pink Caravan’s Mobile Clinic and Mini Mobile Clinics will travel across the UAE throughout October, extending breast health awareness and screening into communities across the country. The clinics will visit residential neighbourhoods, shopping and lifestyle destinations, universities, workplaces and government entities, making access to breast health services more convenient. Free clinical breast examinations and mammograms will be available, subject to the relevant eligibility criteria.



Pink Caravan will also take its message directly into workplaces and educational institutions through corporate clinic bookings, Employee Wellness Days and specialised awareness sessions. These initiatives will educate participants about breast health, signs and symptoms, self-examination and the importance of regular screening.



"Early detection remains one of the most important tools we have in improving breast cancer outcomes, and our priority is to make screening as accessible as possible to communities across the UAE. This year, we are not only expanding opportunities to get checked, but also encouraging families, friends and communities to play a greater role in prompting the women in their lives to prioritise their health. By combining accessible screening with sustained awareness throughout October, we hope to turn early detection into a simple, proactive step that more people feel encouraged to take,” said Aisha Al Mulla, Director - Friends of Cancer Patients



The Pink Caravan Community Event will return to Aljada, Sharjah, from 2 to 4 October for its third edition, in collaboration with Arada. Scheduled from 5:00 PM to 11:00 PM, the festival will combine health and community engagement in an accessible setting for the whole family and screenings available for eligible men and women.



Visitors will be able to access free clinical breast examinations and mammograms through Mobile Clinics. The three-day programme will also feature community activities, educational workshops, gaming zones and children’s entertainment.



The campaign is supported by a strong network of partners and sponsors across the UAE. Crescent Petroleum joins Pink Caravan 2026 as the campaign’s Main Partner. Campaign sponsors and supporters include Arada, Innovo Management, Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC), Sultan Bin Ali Al Owais Real Estate, Sharjah Media City - Shams, Al Marwan Group, Habib Bank, Sharjah Classic Cars Club, Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) & Zulal, Europcar, Sharjah Museums Authority, Makani Real Estate, and Line Investments & Property.



Medical partners supporting the campaign include Advanced Care Oncology Center, Zulekha Hospital, University Hospital Sharjah (UHS), NMC Royal Hospital Sharjah and Canadian Hospital, supporting referrals for individuals requiring further investigation following screening.



Pink Caravan is also calling on the wider community to play an active role in advancing breast health awareness throughout October. Members of the public can support the campaign by booking a screening at one of the fixed clinics, taking part in community activations and encouraging family and friends to prioritise early detection.

Organisations can also contribute by hosting a clinic, organising an awareness session or Employee Wellness Day, or partnering with the campaign to extend its reach across workplaces and communities.



Through its nationwide screening programme and community activations, Pink Caravan 2026 will continue FOCP’s efforts to make early detection more accessible and encourage more people across the UAE to take proactive steps towards their health.