PRIME MINISTER OF THE KURDISTAN REGION OF IRAQ CONDEMNS TERRORIST ATTACK ON UAE CONSULATE DURING PHONE CALL WITH UAE PRESIDENT

WAM - UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, during which they discussed the terrorist attack targeting the UAE Consulate General in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

His Excellency Barzani condemned the attack on the UAE consulate, affirming that it threatens the safety of diplomatic personnel and constitutes a violation of international norms and conventions that guarantee the protection of diplomatic missions and their premises.

During the call, the two sides also discussed developments in the region and their implications for regional and international security.