Public parking tariffs introduced in Dubai Healthcare City, Phase Two

UAE

You need to use code 326G, charged at AED 4 per hour

By Saeed Al Washahi, Emirates 24|7

Dubai: Parkin announced the implementation of the public parking tariff in Dubai Healthcare City - Phase Two, which was identified under code 326G, noting that clear directional signs have been placed to identify the areas covered by the tariff and to facilitate their identification by customers.

The company explained that parking fees are AED4 per hour, AED8 for two hours, AED12 dirhams for three hours, and AED16 for four hours, according to a flexible tariff system that allows multiple options depending on the duration of parking.

Regarding working hours, Parkin indicated that they extend from Monday to Saturday, from 8:00 am to 10:00 pm, while during Ramadan they are from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm, then resume from 8:00 pm to 12:00 midnight.

The company indicated the option of automatic payment without waiting, via the digital wallet, by topping up the wallet and activating the automatic payment feature. It also emphasized the need to deactivate this feature upon returning to the vehicle and leaving the parking space to avoid additional charges. Parkin invited those seeking more information to visit its website, parkin.ae.