Qatar Strongly Condemns Second Attack On UAE Consulate In Kurdistan Region Of Iraq

UAE

The State of Qatar expressed its condemnation and denunciation in the strongest possible terms of the attack that targeted, for the second time, the Consulate General of the United Arab Emirates in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, describing it as a rejected act and a flagrant violation of international norms and conventions that guarantee the protection of diplomatic missions and their premises.

In a statement carried by Qatar News Agency (QNA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that targeting diplomatic missions and headquarters amounts to a clear violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, as well as a perilous escalation that threatens the security and safety of those operating in the diplomatic corps and undermines the internationally recognized rules of diplomatic action.

The ministry reaffirmed the State of Qatar's firm position rejecting all acts of violence and terrorism targeting diplomatic missions or undermining security and stability, stressing its solidarity with the sisterly United Arab Emirates and its support for all efforts aimed at enhancing security and stability in the sisterly Republic of Iraq and the region