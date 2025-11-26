​Rain Forecast for UAE Coastal and Northern Areas Through Saturday

A mix of weather systems affecting the UAE will lead to more cloud formation over the coming days.

From Wednesday to Saturday, the weather will be partly cloudy at times, with chances of scattered rain—mainly in coastal, northern, and eastern areas.

Winds will vary between southeasterly and northeasterly, generally light to moderate, but may occasionally become stronger and stir up some dust.

Sea conditions will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf, and slight in the Sea of Oman.