Mohammed bin Rashid: The UAE entered the recent crisis united and emerged from it even more united, cohesive, and loyal.
The flag of the UAE is a symbol of strength and pride. We call upon the sons of the UAE and its residents on its blessed land to raise it above homes, institutions, and buildings.
Dubai: In a post on his official X account, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, shared a strong message of unity and solidarity.
In a message posted today, he said: "The United Arab Emirates entered the recent crisis united and emerged from it even more united, cohesive, and loyal. Citizens and residents, young and old, military and civilians, government and economic sectors, all united under the banner of the state, its flag, and the symbol of its unity."
He added: "The flag of the UAE is a symbol of strength and pride. We call upon the sons of the UAE and its residents on its blessed land to raise it above homes, institutions, and buildings."