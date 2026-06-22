Rased radar explained: Traffic violations the smart Sharjah system detects and the fines motorists face

UAE Guide

From illegal lane changes and wrong turns to reckless overtaking, here's what Sharjah Police's Rased system monitors and the penalties under the UAE Federal Traffic Law

The system, launched in October 2025, is part of the emirate's wider efforts to improve road safety and encourage motorists to comply with traffic laws.

Dubai: A sudden lane change. An illegal turn at the last moment. A driver weaving through traffic to gain a few seconds.

These are just some of the driving behaviours that can lead to traffic congestions and, more importantly, serious traffic accidents. In order to address such violations, Sharjah Police has introduced a smart traffic monitoring system known as 'Rased', which automatically detects dangerous driving behaviour and issues fines accordingly.

The system, launched in October 2025, is part of the emirate's wider efforts to improve road safety and encourage motorists to comply with traffic laws.

What is Rased?

Rased is a smart radar system developed by Sharjah Police through its Traffic Innovation Lab. Equipped with high-resolution cameras and advanced monitoring capabilities, the system is designed to detect the following traffic violations:

Sudden lane drifting or failure to remain within a designated lane

Illegal lane changes

Taking wrong turns

Failing to follow lane markings

Reckless overtaking

Dangerous manoeuvres that disrupt traffic flow

Driving behaviour that creates a risk to other road users

According to Sharjah Police, the idea behind the smart traffic radar is not to fine motorists but to reduce dangerous driving behaviour, improve traffic flow and enhance safety for all road users. Early testing has also showed improvements in traffic movement, particularly during peak hours, according to Sharjah Police.

Fines and penalties for violations

According to the UAE Ministerial Resolution No. 178 of 2017 on the Rules and Procedures of Traffic Control, these are the lane discipline related fines that motorists should be aware of:

Sudden swerving/sudden deviation of vehicle

Fine: Dh1,000

Black points: Four

Failure to maintain lane discipline

Fine: Dh400

Wrong overtaking

Fine: Dh600

Black points: Six

Overtaking from the hard shoulder

Fine: AED 1,000

Black Points: Six

Driving in bus or taxi lanes in unauthorised situations