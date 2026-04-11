Remote control apps gateway to fraud, theft of money: Abu Dhabi Police

UAE

The police urged the public not to respond to suspicious phone calls requesting installation of their programmes

Remote control apps have become tools exploited by fraudsters to carry out criminal activities aimed at stealing money and sensitive information, say police. (Supplied image)

Abu Dhabi Police has warned the public of the dangers of downloading remote-control applications on smart devices, including mobile phones and computers.

As part of their 'Be Aware' safety campaign, they have emphasised that these apps have become tools exploited by fraudsters to carry out criminal activities aimed at stealing money and sensitive information.

These applications are originally intended for legitimate purposes such as technical support, remote work, or screen sharing. However, some scammers deceive victims into downloading them under the pretext of providing assistance or resolving technical issues, enabling them to gain full control of the device and access sensitive data, police said.

The police urged the public not to respond to suspicious phone calls requesting installation of their programmes or the sharing of confidential information, stressing that bank employees never ask for bank account details, credit card numbers, passwords, PINs, or one-time passwords (OTP).

They also called for vigilance and caution, and advised against sharing any sensitive information to avoid falling victim to fraud, stressing the importance of downloading applications only from official and trusted sources.

The public was urged, in case of any fraud attempt, to report it immediately by contacting “Aman” on 8002626, sending a text message to 2828, or visiting the nearest police station, as part of efforts to combat cybercrime and protect society from its risks. They also emphasised the importance of using security software and keeping it regularly updated.