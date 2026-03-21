RTA allows truck movement until further notice

UAE

Dubai's Road and Transport Authority and Dubai Police General Headquarters have extended the truck movement permit, allowing trucks to operate across Dubai's roads around the clock until further notice, to support the logistics sector and ensure smooth supply chain operations.

Airport Tunnel and Al Shindagha Tunnel are excluded from this decision, where traffic restrictions will remain in place in order to maintain road safety and ensure smooth traffic flow.

The decision comes as part of the ongoing efforts to support economic and commercial activity and enable transport and logistics companies to carry out their operations efficiently.