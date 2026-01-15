RTA and Emaar Sign Agreement to Expand Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station, Increasing Capacity by 65%



Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has signed an agreement with Emaar Properties to expand Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station, in response to the sustained growth in passenger demand, particularly during New Year’s Eve celebrations, as well as religious and national holidays and major occasions.

The project will increase the station’s total area from 6,700 square metres to 8,500 square metres, enhance station entrances and pedestrian bridges to facilitate smoother passenger access, expand concourse and platform areas, and add new escalators and lifts. The scope of work also includes separating entry gates from exit gates, increasing the number of fare gates, and expanding commercial areas to boost revenue generation. Additionally, the project encompasses the implementation of integration elements with public transport services and other mobility modes, as well as landscaping works.



The station’s passenger handling capacity will increase from 7,250 passengers per hour to 12,320 passengers per hour, representing a 65% increase. Following the completion of the expansion works, the station’s daily capacity will reach up to 220,000 passengers.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the Roads and Transport Authority by His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, and on behalf of Emaar Properties by His Excellency Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar and Noon, and Chairman of Eagle Hills. The signing took place on the sidelines of the Dubai World Project Management Forum, in the presence of several officials from both sides.



Public–Private Partnership

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the RTA, said: “The agreement with Emaar embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to strengthen partnership and integration between the public and private sectors. This approach supports the development of world-class infrastructure aligned with the accelerated development witnessed by the Emirate of Dubai, enhances the city’s readiness to host major global events, and reinforces Dubai’s position as a leading global city in sustainable urban mobility and quality of life.

“The expansion of Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station represents a strategic investment at the heart of Dubai’s urban core, where tourism and economic activity are most concentrated. The project underscores RTA’s commitment to proactive infrastructure capable of accommodating the rapid growth in population and visitor numbers, while enhancing traffic flow and ensuring smoother mobility during peak periods and major occasions.”



Enhancing User Service

Al Tayer added: “Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station is one of the most important stations on the Dubai Metro network, owing to its strategic location near Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and the Downtown Dubai area. The station represents the most convenient and accessible option for residents and visitors travelling to and from the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall precinct, particularly during New Year’s Eve celebrations, as well as national and religious holidays and major occasions.

“Increasing the station’s capacity by 65%, and raising its daily handling capability to up to 220,000 passengers, will deliver a qualitative leap in metro services in the Downtown Dubai area, especially during peak periods such as New Year’s celebrations and national and religious holidays. This enhancement will ensure the highest standards of safety, comfort and passenger flow efficiency, while supporting the continued growth in ridership and the expected increase through to 2040. He noted that the station has recorded a 7.5% growth in passenger numbers over the past five years.”



Investment in Quality of Life

For his part, His Excellency Mohamed Alabbar said: “The agreement lies at the core of Emaar’s vision to develop integrated urban destinations that place people at the heart of design and planning, while ensuring ease of access, seamless mobility, and a rich experience for everyone who lives in or visits Dubai. Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall area goes beyond being a commercial and tourism destination, representing the vibrant heart of a global city that welcomes millions of visitors each year, which requires transport infrastructure of the highest levels of efficiency and readiness.”



He added: “The expansion of Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station represents a direct investment in quality of life and people’s happiness by reducing travel times, facilitating access to Dubai’s most prominent landmarks, and enhancing the visitor experience during peak periods, particularly during New Year’s Eve celebrations and holiday seasons, which witness the highest levels of movement in the area.”



Alabbar further added: “The partnership with the RTA reflects a successful model of public–private sector integration in supporting sustainable urban growth and ensuring Dubai’s readiness to keep pace with the accelerating increase in visitors, shoppers and tourists. Emaar will continue working with its strategic partners to develop an integrated ecosystem of destinations and services that position Downtown Dubai as one of the most accessible areas, offering the highest quality of life and remaining among the world’s most attractive urban destinations.

Passenger Numbers

It is worth noting that Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station has recorded sustained growth in ridership since its opening in early 2010. Passenger numbers increased from 6.13 million in 2013 to 7.254 million in 2016, before continuing to rise to 7.885 million in 2019, at an average of 43,000 passengers per day, inbound and outbound. Ridership then grew to 8.827 million passengers in 2022, and exceeded 10.202 million passengers in 2023, with a daily average of 56,000 passengers. In 2024, the number of station users surpassed 10.577 million passengers, with the previous year recording further growth to reach nearly 11 million passengers.

Station Design

The architectural design of Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station is consistent with the design of elevated Dubai Metro stations on both the Red and Green Lines, adopting a shell-inspired shape. The interior design follows the existing design pattern, maintaining the same principles of safety, security, and passenger movement efficiency. The design emphasises clarity and simplicity, while minimising walking distances to the greatest extent possible and preserving visual connectivity across station spaces.

At ground level, station entrances are fully integrated with public transport services and other mobility options, including bicycles, electric scooters, and similar modes, providing direct connectivity to pedestrian movement and seamless interaction with the surrounding urban environment. The station design also takes into account the needs of people of determination, senior citizens, residents, and visitors, as well as parents with prams, ensuring inclusive and accessible use for all passengers.