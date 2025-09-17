RTA and Terra Partner to Develop Battery-Swapping Stations

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced an installation plan for several battery-swapping stations for electric bikes in strategic operational zones and locations across the emirate. The plan will be developed in collaboration with Terra Tech Ltd, a MENA-based B2B micro-mobility tech start-up that specialises in developing battery-swapping stations.

This initiative underscores RTA’s commitment to promote the adoption of sustainable commercial transport and encourages delivery companies to embrace sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives. The initiative is the first of its kind in the region to promote the use of zero-emission fleets.

The partnership between RTA and Terra Tech Ltd includes the development of an integrated system to support the delivery sector and aligns with the operators’ requirements for comprehensive charging solutions. The plan will empower the delivery sector in Dubai to transition towards eco-friendly electric solutions, while reducing the total cost of ownership for the operators.

Ahmed Mahboob, CEO of RTA’s Licensing Agency, said: The initiative aligns with the objectives of the Commercial and Logistics Land Transport Strategy 2030 of reducing carbon emissions by 30% by infrastructure development of 36 locations in the emirate to meet the sector’s operational needs and introduce an operational model tailored to the requirements of delivery companies.

He added: “This collaboration supports the development of alternative sustainable energy solutions and enhances the emirate’s readiness to adopt future technologies and operational practices that help reduce emissions, minimise noise pollution, and improve service quality for both citizens and residents alike. Thus, we invite our partners in the delivery and commercial sectors to utilise this initiative and work alongside us towards a more efficient and sustainable future.

Husam Al Zammar, CEO of Terra, expressed his pleasure over this important initiative with Dubai’s RTA. “RTA has always been achieving major accomplishments in infrastructure and sustainable transport services for all segments of society, particularly in the regulation, expansion, and development of the delivery sector, which plays a vital role in driving the growth of Dubai’s GDP,” he remarked.

Al Zammar said: “We value RTA’s confidence in our solution for developing battery-swapping stations for the delivery sector, and we look forward to working together to empower the electric bike delivery ecosystem in Dubai.”