RTA announces variable Salik and parking tariff system as part of comprehensive strategy to enhance traffic flow

Under a system to be launched at the end of January 2025, motorists passing through Salik gates during peak hours will be charged AED6, with pricing for off-peak hours set at AED4

Slated for launch at the end of March 2025, the revised parking tariff system will entail AED6 per hour for premium parking spaces while other public parking spaces will be charged at AED4 during peak hours

No deductions will be made for vehicles passing Salik gates between 1:00 am and 6:00 am; event zones will see special parking tariffs in place

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that it will implement Variable Road Toll Pricing (Salik) and Variable Parking Tariff Policies, including event-specific parking tariffs, as part of a comprehensive strategy to enhance traffic flow in the city.

The Variable Road Toll Pricing (Salik) system, set to launch at the end of January 2025, will offer motorists toll-free passage between 1:00 am and 6:00 am. During weekdays, the toll will be AED6 during morning peak hours (6:00 am to 10:00 am) and evening peak hours (4:00 pm to 8:00 pm). For off-peak hours, between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm, and from 8:00 pm to 1:00 am, the toll will be AED4. On Sundays, excluding public holidays, special occasions, or major events, the toll will be AED4 throughout the day and free from 1:00 am to 6:00 am.

The Variable Parking Tariff Policy, scheduled for implementation by the end of March 2025, sets parking fees at AED6 per hour for premium parking spaces and AED4 per hour for other public paid parking spaces during morning peak hours (8:00 am to 10:00 am) and evening peak hours (4:00 pm to 8:00 pm). The tariffs will remain unchanged during off-peak hours, from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, and from 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm. Parking will be free at night, from 10:00 pm to 8:00 am, and all day on Sundays.

Congestion Pricing Policy

The Congestion Pricing Policy for event areas introduces a fee of AED25 per hour for public paid parking spaces near event zones. This policy will be rolled out initially around the Dubai World Trade Centre during major events, starting in February 2025.





