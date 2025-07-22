RTA Approves New Driver Training and Licensing Centre at Al Rowaiyah 3

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has approved a new centre for driver training and licensing services at Al Al Rowaiyah 3 (Sector No. 5). The step aligns with RTA’s efforts to improve quality and accessibility of its services across the Emirate. Operated by First Driving Centre, the facility is designed to enhance the efficiency of public services and utilities for residents of the area and nearby communities.

RTA underlined that the opening of First Driving Centre at Al Rowaiyah 3 brings the total number of RTA’s driver licensing service locations to 28. It represents a valuable addition to the driver training sector, aligned with the efforts of the Government of Dubai and RTA to streamline and enhance service delivery for customers.

To elevate driver training facilities in line with the modern standards that define Dubai, RTA collaborated closely with the owners of First Driving Centre to ensure the new facility is licensed with a refreshed identity and designed to meet customer expectations in both appearance and the quality of on-site amenities.

Notably, the new centre had already commenced offering services, including traffic file opening, training, theoretical and practical testing, and the issuance of driving licences for motorcycles and light vehicles with both manual and automatic transmissions, along with theoretical lectures. The range of services would soon expand to cover heavy vehicles, buses, and mechanical equipment.

The centre will operate from Monday to Thursday between 7:00 AM and 8:00 PM. On Fridays, it will open from 7:00 AM to 12:30 PM and resume from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Saturday service hours will be from 7:00 AM to 8:00 PM. The centre will remain closed on Sundays, except for scheduled practical training sessions, if applicable.