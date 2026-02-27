RTA Deploys Rapid Infrastructure Fixes at Eight Dubai Congested Hubs

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has commenced the implementation of a series of rapid traffic solutions across eight strategic locations across the emirate, as part of a comprehensive 2026 plan involving more than 45 traffic enhancements. The measures are designed to enhance efficiency of the road network, improve traffic flow, and elevate safety standards for all road users, in line with Dubai’s sustained urban and population growth and the rising vehicle density across the emirate.

The works span several key locations: Emirates Road from Sharjah towards Wadi Al Amardi Street; Umm Amara Street from Sheikh Zayed Road towards Al Wasl Street; Jebel Ali–Lehbab Street; the area between Sama Al Jaddaf and Al Jaddaf Waterfront near Al Jaddaf Metro Station; Al Na'ayat Street in Al Barsha 1; Al Maktoum School in Al Satwa; the intersection of Al Ittihad Street and Al Quds Street; and Sheikh Rashid Street near Grand Hyatt Dubai towards Bur Dubai.

Upon completion, the projects are expected to deliver measurable improvements in traffic performance across the targeted locations. RTA aims to reduce congestion levels and shorten journey times by 15% to 30%, thereby enhancing traffic flow, improving the daily mobility experience, and strengthening the operational efficiency of the road network in these vital areas.

The solutions include widening selected streets from one lane to two lanes, converting roundabouts into signalised intersections, constructing new links to enhance connectivity between main roads and adjacent residential and commercial districts, and implementing at-grade upgrades. The works also include providing additional parking spaces at schools and key facilities, alongside a comprehensive package of traffic safety enhancements, supporting a seamless and secure mobility experience for all road users across the Emirate.

In delivering road upgrades and traffic improvements, RTA applies three principal criteria. The process begins with continuous monitoring of road network performance, comprehensive traffic studies, and detailed data analysis to identify congestion hotspots and critical points. Traffic control centres provide real-time monitoring to detect bottlenecks, while field inspection teams evaluate on-site conditions and recommend suitable solutions. This integrated methodology ensures tangible improvements in traffic flow and helps reduce congestion during peak hours.