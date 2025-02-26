RTA Dubai Sets Minimum Nol Card Top-Up at AED 20 via Ticket Machines

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that, effective March 1, 2025, the minimum top-up amount for Nol cards via ticket vending machines will be set at AED 20.

The authority clarified that this change does not apply to online top-ups, while the minimum recharge at ticket sales offices will remain AED 50.

RTA also emphasized the requirement to maintain a minimum balance of AED 15 on a Silver Nol card and AED 30 on a Gold Nol card to cover the cost of a round trip on the Dubai Metro network.

The Nol card is a prepaid smart payment system used for public transport in Dubai, including the metro, buses, trams, and water buses.

It can also be used for taxi fares, parking fees, and payments at over 2,000 shops and restaurants across the city.

