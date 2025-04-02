RTA Expands Global Partnerships to Operate Autonomous Taxis in Dubai in collaboration with (Uber, WeRide) and (Baidu, Apollo Go)

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has expanded its global partnerships with leading autonomous driving technology providers to deploy autonomous taxis in Dubai. The collaboration includes a strategic partnership with Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER), and WeRide (NASDAQ: WRD), who will launch AVs in Dubai through the Uber platform. Alongside China’s Baidu, through its autonomous mobility arm, Apollo Go—one of the world’s foremost providers of self-driving solutions and autonomous ride hailing services. This initiative forms part of RTA’s broader strategy to establish Dubai as a global pioneer in autonomous mobility and support its vision to become the smartest city and the best place to live and work worldwide.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said: “These two partnerships with Uber, starting with WeRide as the technology partner and Baidu (Apollo Go) represent a crucial step in advancing Dubai’s Self-Driving Transport Strategy, which aims to transform 25% of all journeys in the city into autonomous trips across various transport modes by 2030. These collaborations highlight RTA’s commitment to engaging with global technology leaders and forms part of a series of autonomous mobility trials launched in 2016, which have grown in diversity over the past years.”

Facilitating Passenger Mobility

Al Tayer expressed his satisfaction with both companies selecting Dubai as the international hub for expanding their autonomous operations beyond their home markets. He stated: “The deployment of autonomous taxis will support the integration of transport systems by enhancing first and last-mile connectivity for public transport users. This aligns with the First and Last-Mile Strategy adopted by RTA last year, which aims to facilitate passenger movement between their point of origin or destination and the nearest public transport station. Autonomous vehicles also contribute to improved road safety, as human error is responsible for over 90% of traffic accidents. Moreover, they serve a wide segment of the community—particularly senior citizens, residents, and people of determination.”

Al Tayer added: “Uber, starting with WeRide, and Baidu through Apollo Go will commence trials of autonomous taxis in Dubai this year, with a safety driver seated behind the wheel, in preparation for the driverless commercial launch in 2026. The broader rollout of autonomous vehicles will mark a transformative shift in Dubai’s transport landscape and further strengthen RTA’s efforts to enhance network integration by facilitating smoother mobility for public transport users.”

Commercializing Baidu Services in Dubai

Dr. Wang Yunpeng, Baidu Corporate Vice President, President of Baidu Intelligent Driving Group, said: “This ambitious partnership with the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai represents Apollo Go’s biggest international expansion beyond China thus far. It also highlights Dubai’s commitment to positioning itself as a global hub for innovation in future mobility. We are committed to delivering safe, sustainable, and efficient services to more regions, working alongside local partners to provide meaningful transport solutions that benefit broader communities around the world.”

Commercializing Uber Services in Dubai

Noah Zych, Uber’s Global Head of Autonomous Mobility and Delivery Operations, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority to bring autonomous vehicles onto the Uber platform, starting with our technology partner WeRide. At Uber, we’re building the future of transportation, working with the world’s leading autonomous vehicle developers to help commercialize and deploy this technology at scale around the world.”

Jennifer Li, Chief Financial Officer and Head of International Business at WeRide, stated: “Dubai marks a natural step forward in our commitment to advancing mobility in the Middle East as well as our continued global expansion. We believe our advanced autonomous driving technology and operational experience combined with Uber’s powerful global mobility platform will help us serve millions of consumers in cities around the world.”

To date, Apollo Go has recorded over 150 million kilometres of safe autonomous driving, supporting the large-scale deployment of autonomous ride-hailing services across more than 10 Chinese cities. Since this February, Apollo Go has commenced fully driverless operations across China, and has completed more than 10 million autonomous rides lately, making it the world’s largest operator of driverless fleets. Its sixth-generation robotaxi RT6, purpose-built for autonomous ride-hailing, has been widely welcomed and well received by passengers.

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 58 billion trips later, we’re building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

About WeRide

WeRide is a global leader and a first mover in the autonomous driving industry, as well as the first publicly listed Robotaxi company. Empowered by the smart, versatile, cost-effective and highly adaptable WeRide One platform, WeRide provides autonomous driving products and services from L2 to L4, addressing a vast majority of transportation needs across a wide range of use cases on the open road, including in the mobility, logistics, and sanitation industries. WeRide earned a prestigious position among the top ten on Fortune Magazine’s “2023 Change the World” list and was named to Fortune Magazine’s 2024 “The Future 50” list. For more information, please visit https://www.weride.ai.

About Baidu

Founded in 2000, Baidu's mission is to make the complicated world simpler through technology. Baidu is a leading AI company with strong Internet foundation, trading on the NASDAQ under "BIDU" and HKEX under "9888." One Baidu ADS represents eight Class A ordinary shares.

About Apollo Go

Apollo Go, also known as Luobo Kuaipao, is Baidu’s autonomous ride-hailing service and one of the world’s leading players in large-scale self-driving mobility solutions. As China’s first fully driverless commercial Robotaxi service, Apollo Go is pioneering the integration of AI, big data, and automation to build the smart cities of the future.

