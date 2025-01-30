RTA Introduces Three Traffic Solutions to Enhance Safety and Traffic Flow on Sheikh Zayed Road

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) executed three major traffic improvements on Sheikh Zayed Road to enhance road capacity and efficiency. These measures align with RTA’s strategic plans to develop the road network and mobility systems, ensuring smooth traffic flow in key areas to keep pace with the emirate’s rapid urban growth and expansion.

Abdullah Lootah, Director of Road and Facilities Maintenance at the Traffic and Roads Agency stated: "RTA places great emphasis on enhancing road network, with the Sheikh Zayed Road being a top priority. As one of the emirate's key traffic corridors, it serves as a vibrant economic hub, surrounded by residential districts and major commercial and financial landmarks, including Dubai International Financial Centre, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Mall, along with a wide range of global corporations, banks, and investment institutions. It is also home to numerous hotels and entertainment facilities, making it a vital artery for daily commuting and commercial activity."

“The first of these traffic improvements involves extending merging distances between Umm Al Sheif Street and Al Manara Street in the direction of Abu Dhabi, along with introducing an additional lane for traffic heading towards Al Manara. The enhancement is set to increase vehicle capacity in this direction by 30%, significantly improving entry and exit flows,” he added.

The second improvement involves modifications at the exit of the service road in front of the Shangri-La Hotel, leading to the First Interchange on Sheikh Zayed Road, near Dubai Mall. Works involve expanding merging distances between the entry from the service road and the exit towards Al Safa Street and Dubai Mall, aiming to improve traffic flow and ease congestion at this key location.

"The third improvement involves extending the merging distance between Al Marabi Street and Al Manara Street in the direction of Abu Dhabi. This enhancement designed to reduce congestion at merging points, shorten waiting queues, and ultimately improve vehicle movement during peak hours," concluded Lootah.

