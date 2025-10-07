RTA Launches 28 Initiatives to Modernize Dubai's Taxi Services

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has recorded marked improvements in taxi services, passenger comfort, and service standards, following the rollout of 28 development initiatives in 2025. These initiatives extended to taxi users, drivers, and franchise companies operating under RTA’s umbrella.

These initiatives form part of RTA’s strategy to enhance quality of life in Dubai, and provide safe, comfortable, and sustainable mobility for passengers. RTA will continue developing innovative solutions that support the objectives of the Smart City and reflect aspirations of the wise leadership.”

Adel Shakri, Director of Planning and Business Development at RTA’s Public Transport Agency stated: “The completion rate of all initiatives reached 89.8% by the end of the third quarter of 2025, according to operational performance indicators and achieved results. Several high-impact initiatives remain under implementation in line with approved plans.”

He added: “Key initiatives included deploying advanced technologies and high-precision sensors to measure in-vehicle air quality in real time; enhancing operational monitoring; upgrading driver uniforms with fabrics suited to changing weather conditions and increasing allocations to six sets per driver; and launching annual incentive and reward programmes for drivers and franchise companies valued at more than AED 8 million.”

“Other initiatives included replacing taxi seat fabrics with leather upholstery to improve comfort, cleanliness, and ease of maintenance; linking trip evaluation results to RTA systems to strengthen monitoring and continuous improvement; and equipping taxis with air fresheners to ensure a comfortable journey that meets customer expectations.” he noted.