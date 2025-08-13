RTA launches A Smart Digital Platform to monitor and analyse traffic in Dubai

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has adopted a smart digital platform, "Data Drive – Clear Guide," dedicated to studying and analysing historical and real-time traffic flow on the emirate's roads over the past five years, in addition to real-time traffic data. This enables relevant authorities to analyze numerous traffic-related elements, instantly identify road conditions, analyze road speeds, identify recurring traffic patterns, identify times of smooth traffic flow, congestion points, traffic jams, and other traffic elements.

This step forms part of RTA’s efforts to harness artificial intelligence to alleviate congestion in Dubai and deliver best-in-class services that advance the emirate’s digital transformation and competitiveness, making Dubai the world’s smartest city and a global destination for innovation and sustainability. RTA continues to make steady progress in expanding the deployment of these technologies ranging from intelligent data analytics and traffic management to autonomous mobility through an integrated ecosystem underpinned by future-ready technologies.

The “Data Drive – Clear Guide” platform will provide instant messages and notifications about traffic movement on the emirate’s streets., thereby supporting decision-making in addressing day-to-day changes. The platform also offers advanced analytical tools for assessing traffic performance over different timeframes—or on specific days and weeks—and benchmarking results against five years of historical data. This enables evaluation of traffic conditions and comparison of performance across those periods, as well as the detection of recurring congestion patterns or bottlenecks and any sudden or unexpected drops in speed, thereby improving response times and the efficiency of developing solutions.

The “Data Drive – Clear Guide” platform also marks a notable digital advancement in monitoring and analysing traffic across the emirate’s road network. At every stage, it relies on historical and real-time data from leading international specialist firms that supply vast volumes of traffic information, which is then processed using intelligent tools to deliver an accurate, instantaneous picture of traffic conditions. Previously, procedures depended on manually gathering information from various sources, such as consultants or field teams, or on reports compiled manually based on traffic variables, which led to delays in analysis and decision-making. Now, information that once took weeks to compile and analyse can be obtained in real time within minutes through the Data Drive – Clear Guide platform.

The “Data Drive – Clear Guide” platform, which is dedicated to aggregating and analysing traffic data across the emirate’s road network, will also enable real-time monitoring of the performance of traffic diversions and events. This will help concerned RTA teams to intervene swiftly, take appropriate measures, and minimise resulting delays. The platform further allows automated report generation, with results assessed and analysed before and after road works, thereby helping to evaluate project effectiveness and support effective decision-making based on large, reliable, and continuously updated datasets.

It's worth noting that the new platform displays real-time road conditions via an interactive map. The geographic area or street to be analysed can be specified based on indicators that help identify the road to be studied, such as average speed, traffic density, and travel time.