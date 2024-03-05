RTA opens Al Majasimi and Al Wasl Road Intersection

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has inaugurated a new signalised junction at Al Majasimi intersection and Al Wasl Road, situated between Umm Suqeim Street and Al Thanya Street. Construction included the installation of traffic signals to streamline the traffic flow and ease vehicles exiting from Umm Suqeim 3 leftward to Al Wasl Road. The project scope also included widening Al Majasimi Street from one to two lanes in each direction over a 200-metre sector leading up to the intersection.

The completion of these works is part of RTA's Quick Traffic Improvements Plan 2024 aimed at continuously upgrading the road network, easing traffic movement, and increasing road capacity besides stepping up traffic safety standards across the emirate.

The widening of Al Majasimi Street (from a single lane to dual lanes in both directions to and from Al Wasl Road), has doubled the capacity of the street from 1,200 to 2,400 vehicles per hour in each direction.

The improvements at the signalised junction of Al Majasimi Street and Al Wasl Road have added a new traffic stream at the intersection. It has now facilitated left turns from Al Majasimi Street onto Al Wasl Road, eliminating the need for a right turn onto Umm Suqeim Street, followed by a U-turn on Al Wasl Road This addition has significantly reduced traffic density on the turns at the intersection of Al Wasl Road with Umm Suqeim Street. It has also cut the travel time from Umm Suqeim 3 northward to Al Wasl Road from 3 minutes to just 30 seconds. As such, it contributes to easing the movement of residents, visitors to nearby shops, and the movement of students to schools in the vicinity. Such benefits enhance the overall satisfaction and happiness of the community, which cements the position of Dubai as the best city for living.

