RTA Opens Al Rowaiyah Street, Easing Transit in Key Dubai Corridor

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed Al Rowaiyah Street, extending 3.5 km, directly linking Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road with Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street near Dubai Silicon Oasis and Nadd Hessa. The project provides direct entry and exit points to both arterial roads, serving Nadd Hessa residential area, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Silicon Oasis and Warsan 4.

Linking Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road with Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street forms part of RTA’s ongoing road network upgrades to accommodate urban expansion and population growth and to strengthen connectivity between residential, commercial and service areas.

The project included converting the existing Knowledge and Human Development Authority roundabout on Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street, near Dubai International Academic City, Nadd Hessa and Dubai Silicon Oasis, into a signalised intersection to enhance traffic safety, alongside the development of dedicated cycling tracks spanning 2 km to promote healthy lifestyles and the use of soft mobility modes.

The project increases traffic capacity on Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street by up to 40% and reduces travel time to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road from 10 minutes to 4 minutes, representing a 60% reduction. These improvements support smoother traffic flow and enhance mobility across the area; they are expected to benefit more than 80,000 residents by 2030.

Al Rowaiyah Street is one of the emirate’s key road infrastructure projects, serving several major residential and service areas, most notably Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Nadd Hessa and Warsan 4.