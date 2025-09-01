RTA Opens Two Upgraded Service Centers in Dubai

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has reopened its Customer Happiness Centres in Umm Ramool and Al Barsha following comprehensive redevelopment to transform them into hybrid centres.

The initiative forms part of RTA’s integrated plan to expand digital service provision in line with the UAE Digital Government Strategy and Dubai Government’s “Services 360” vision.

The two centres now offer customers fully automated services through digital devices, alongside service advisors dedicated to specific beneficiary groups, thereby further enhancing customer happiness.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), stressed RTA’s commitment to continuously enhancing its customer services through the adoption of the latest digital technologies and artificial intelligence.

He emphasised RTA’s efforts to accelerate the shift towards digital channels by integrating digital technologies and AI to increase digital adoption rates, enhance customer experience, and meet evolving expectations.

“These efforts reflect the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, to advance towards a smart city model and establish Dubai as the world’s smartest city, by delivering services and performance that exceeds customer expectations and ultimately achieve happiness for residents and visitors of the emirate,” said Al Tayer.

He added: “Transforming the Customer Happiness Centres in Umm Ramool and Al Barsha into hybrid centres forms part of RTA’s plan to convert its Customer Happiness Centres into smart, hybrid facilities that combine modern design with sustainability concepts in line with the Dubai Government’s 'Services 360' vision. The redevelopment of the two centres aims to redefine the concept of customer service, moving beyond service provision to delivering added value that showcases Dubai’s position as a smart city and a global leader in government service delivery. The initiative is designed to align with customer aspirations, meet their needs with flexibility and efficiency, and offer a seamless and effective experience with faster and more accurate transaction processing.

The project also reflects RTA’s commitment to supporting Dubai’s digital transformation journey and advancing the objectives of the UAE’s Digital Agenda, thereby reinforcing its global competitiveness.”

During his visit to the Customer Happiness Centre in Umm Ramool, Al Tayer was briefed on the centre’s facilities, which have been designed in line with the latest global practices in customer service.

The interior design of the centres draws inspiration from natural elements to create a comfortable environment across all stages of the customer journey. The approach enhances service delivery by ensuring easy access to RTA’s services, enabling immediate completion of transactions, and providing support and guidance through dedicated service advisors in private platforms. These features contribute to delivering distinctive services that delight customers and enhance their experience across all channels.

The centre’s design is based on sustainable architectural concepts, providing an integrated environment that achieves harmony between functions and services, thereby enhancing operational efficiency and enriching the visitor experience. The overall appearance of service delivery channels has been unified to facilitate customer access, ensure inclusivity across all groups through a seamless and interconnected journey, and strengthen integration between digital and traditional channels.



Al Tayer was also briefed on the centre’s services, which include smart kiosks, the website, smart applications, and service advisors. The redevelopment increased the number of services offered at the centre from 72 to 97, while also enhancing operational efficiency. As a result, the number of transactions processed at the centre is expected to rise from 84,000 in 2024 to more than 100,000 by the end of this year.

The 24/7 operation of Umm Ramool Centre has served more than 1,350 customers per month outside regular working hours. Customer numbers at the centre grew by more than 25% in Q2 2025 compared with Q1 of the same year.

At the conclusion of the visit, Al Tayer reaffirmed the need to intensify efforts, placing customer happiness and exceeding expectations at the forefront of priorities for all RTA employees.

It is worth noting that in 2023, RTA completed the transformation of Customer Happiness Centres in Al Twar, Al Kifaf, and Al Manara into smart centres. In 2026, RTA will complete the conversion of Deira Customer Happiness Centre into a hybrid one.