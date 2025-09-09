RTA Rolls Out New Regulations to Govern Tourist Transport

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in collaboration with the Department of Economy and Tourism, has issued a new Executive Regulation governing tourist transport activity in the emirate.

Under the new system, RTA will be responsible for issuing and renewing permits for tourist transport establishments, registering and renewing tourist vehicles, and granting professional licences for tourist transport drivers, thereby ensuring full compliance with regulatory and supervisory requirements. Applications will be processed through RTA’s approved service channels and centres.

This initiative aims to establish an integrated tourist transport system that reinforces Dubai’s position as a leading local and global destination. It seeks to enhance service quality, improve safety and comfort standards for tourists, and regulate the sector in line with the highest international practices.

This development reflects Dubai’s commitment to advancing the quality of tourism and transport services and to providing a premium, safe travel experience that reaffirms the emirate’s position as a global tourism capital.

RTA’s concerned entities continue to develop services that deliver effective solutions for the tourist transport sector. These efforts are designed to meet the emirate’s aspirations and ambitions while advancing strategic objectives for this vital sector, which remains a key pillar of Dubai’s economic growth and development across all fields.

The new regulation will raise service standards and enhance the overall experience of tourists in Dubai, generating tangible benefits for all companies and institutions operating in this crucial sector.

The regulation was enacted under Administrative Decision No. (97) of 2025, pursuant to Executive Council Resolution No. (107) of 2023 regulating tourist transport activity in Dubai.