RTA's Customer Council discusses service improvement with residents of Rashdiya, Umm Suqeim, and Al Khawaneej

The Customer Council of the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in collaboration with the Dubai Community Development Authority (CDA), recently convened three dialogue sessions within the District Councils of Al Rashdiya, Umm Suqeim, and Al Khawaneej. These sessions aimed to gather feedback, suggestions, and ideas from the residents of these districts. They also reflected RTA's commitment to engaging with the public and promoting service in line with its Strategic Goal of “Customer Happiness.”

Chaired by Mohammed Obaid Al Mulla, RTA Board Member and Chairman of the Customer Council, the gatherings saw participation from various RTA executives, heads of department, and relevant staff as well as representatives from CDA and residents of the three communities.

The sessions featured video presentations about RTA's Strategic Plan 2023-2030, focusing on customer experience strategies, service & communication channels, and services tailored for both citizens and People of Determination. Topics discussed also included designing facilities & infrastructure in line with top international standards, service road projects for residential communities, and surveys about mobility patterns in Dubai.

Al Mulla indicated RTA’s paramount attention to delivering innovative and sustainable road and transport services and enhancing the customer experience for residents of Dubai's neighbourhoods. He reiterated RTA’s commitment to bringing happiness to the public and providing services that bolster the standing and image of Dubai.

Al Mulla praised the key role of CDA in providing services and initiatives caring for all citizens, including Dubai residents. He paid tribute to the cooperation of public and private partners and their contribution to realising RTA’s vision: The World Leader in Seamless and Sustainable Mobility.

