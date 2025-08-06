RTA’s Smart Monitoring System delivers excellent results in tracking driving school user behaviour

The Smart Monitoring System launched by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) to track the behaviour of instructors and trainees using AI-powered cameras in driving school vehicles has delivered remarkable results.

Developed by the Licensing Activities Monitoring Department at RTA’s Licensing Agency, the system has monitored 1,734,790 training sessions for 245,764 trainees over the past seven months, a 14-fold increase compared to the same period last year. These outcomes reflect RTA’s continued drive to realise its vision of becoming the World Leader in Seamless and Sustainable Mobility and underscore its sustained commitment to digital transformation and innovation in monitoring practices.

The new system, which is run by RTA’s Licensing Intelligent Operations Centre and through the inspectors’ smart tablet, has also reduced inspection time from 20 minutes to just one minute, while enabling a fivefold increase in recorded violations. This positions it as a comprehensive monitoring tool that enhances training service quality and upholds the highest safety standards.

The system uses technologies that enable real-time, round-the-clock monitoring of instructors and trainees through the installation of smart cameras in driving school vehicles. These cameras are equipped with artificial intelligence (machine learning) and computer vision, which enhance the effectiveness of supervision during training sessions. The system automatically detects violations such as mobile phone use by instructors or trainees, failure to fasten seat belts, leaving designated training zones, failure to wear the prescribed uniform or maintain professional appearance, and distractions including eating, drinking, sleeping while driving, or other distractions.

The Smart Monitoring System for observing the behaviour of driving school vehicle users marks a fundamental shift in field monitoring concepts. It aligns with the vision and strategic direction of Dubai’s government in digital transformation and innovation, while fostering a safe and professional training environment that prepares drivers to the highest standards.

Additional innovative features are being introduced to the system this year, including predictive analytics and the integration of actual instructor performance data with licensing and permit systems. These enhancements aim to establish a more robust and integrated monitoring framework.

Companies play a vital role in complying with all regulations and requirements to ensure a safe and efficient working environment. RTA collaborates closely with strategic partners to deliver safe and reliable training services, recognising that adherence to safety and security standards is a core responsibility. The new system presents a real opportunity to reinforce awareness of regulatory compliance, supporting improved performance and greater alignment with required standards across all training institutes.