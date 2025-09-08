RTA Traffic Signal Upgrade to Cut Congestion by 37%

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has achieved a major milestone in Phase 1 of upgrading the central traffic signal control system to the next-generation ‘UTC-UX Fusion.’ Upgrade works at intersections across several key corridors in Dubai improved road efficiency and traffic flow by between 16% and 37%.

This milestone represents a key step for RTA and reaffirms Dubai’s leadership in road infrastructure through the deployment of advanced technologies, artificial intelligence, and predictive analytics in traffic management. The project delivers a smoother and more efficient travel experience for road users while advancing Dubai’s vision of becoming a smart and sustainable city.

Mohammed Al Ali, Director of Intelligent Traffic Systems Department at RTA’s Traffic and Roads Agency, said: “RTA’s upgrade and alignment works had produced tangible results, exceeding our initial targets. Travel times improved by 10% to 20% overall, while operational trials showed gains of up to 37% at Jumeirah Street intersections, 29.4% at Al Badaa Street intersections, 16.9% at Kuwait Street intersections, and 16.4% at Omar Bin Al Khattab Street intersections.”

He added: “The first phase of the project demonstrated the ability to detect congestion patterns and respond proactively. It also applied digital twin principles to test various traffic scenarios before field deployment. These capabilities enabled smarter adjustments to signal timings, improving operational efficiency, reducing waiting times, and enhancing coordination between intersections. This ensured smoother traffic flow, reduced congestion, and prioritised passage for emergency vehicles, public transport, and pedestrians.”

Al Ali confirmed: “RTA will continue the upgrade and alignment works in multiple phases, with full project completion expected in the third quarter of 2026. By then, around 300 traffic signal intersections across Dubai will have been converted to the new-generation system, delivering an improved mobility experience for all road users, whether travelling by private vehicle, public transport, on foot, or by bicycle.”

The new system also supports multimodal transport, covering private vehicles, public transport, pedestrians, and cyclists. It enables integration with connected vehicle technologies (V2X) and allows future data integration from a wide range of smart devices, strengthening monitoring and enabling more precise traffic analysis.