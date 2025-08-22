RTA Upgrades Metro Signs for Easier Navigation

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in collaboration with Keolis–MHI, has completed a comprehensive plan to improve wayfinding signage across all Dubai Metro stations. The initiative was designed to delight metro users and enhance their satisfaction with the services provided, making their daily journeys smoother on both the Dubai Metro and Tram.

Hassan Al Mutawa, Director of Rail Operations at RTA’s Rail Agency, said: “This project is part of RTA’s strategy to enhance and develop Dubai’s public transport services through assessing and upgrading wayfinding signage across metro stations. The Rail Agency’s technical teams implemented a comprehensive plan to modernise wayfinding signage across all stations on the Red and Green lines. The plan aimed to make commuting easier and more seamless by facilitating passenger movement within stations and helping them reach their destinations more quickly. As part of this plan, around 9,000 wayfinding signs were installed and replaced, requiring approximately 11,000 workhours.”

Al Mutawa explained: “The project included upgrading entry and exit signage and installing new signs at station entrances and exits, with exit signs now highlighted in bright yellow boxes to improve visibility. It also introduced clearer platform directional indicators and floor stickers to guide passengers towards the correct train lines, thereby improving passenger flow.”

“Recognising the importance of etiquette and public behaviour, various behavioural messages were introduced through stickers displayed across stations and waiting areas. These messages encourage passengers to observe proper etiquette when using public transport, contributing to a more comfortable journey.”

He added: “Out of RTA’s keenness to ensure the comfort of Women and Children Cabin users as well as Gold Class passengers, and to reduce unauthorised use of these cabins, prominent signage was installed. The previous floor markings were replaced with clear pink and gold boards labelled ‘Women and Children Cabin’ and ‘Gold Class Cabin’ to make them easier to identify.”

To ensure consistency and harmony across all guidance channels, both visual and audio, these updates were also reflected in RTA’s smart systems, mobile applications, train audio announcements, platform announcements, and social media channels.