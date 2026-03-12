RULERS OF EMIRATES CONDOLE WITH SULTAN OF OMAN ON PASSING OF SAYYID FAHD BIN MAHMOUD AL SAID

RULERS OF EMIRATES CONDOLE WITH SULTAN OF OMAN ON PASSING OF...

UAE

WAM - Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent separate messages of condolences to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman over the passing of H.H. Sayyid Fahd bin Mahmoud Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for the Council of Ministers.

The messages were sent by Their Highnesses the Rulers, Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.

Their Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers also sent similar messages of condolences to the Sultan of Oman