Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer honoured as the first outstanding civilian leader by Sandhurst " Lifetime of Leadership Excellence Award"

His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has been awarded the inaugural "Life of Leadership Excellence Award" by the Sandhurst in London, United Kingdom. Al Tayer is the first recipient of this globally prestigious award in the civilian sector, which recognises his exceptional leadership journey and transformative contributions to the energy and water sectors, as well as his embodiment of the UAE’s values and visionary leadership.

This distinguished honour celebrates a career defined by excellence, innovation, and service, which has contributed significantly to positioning Dubai and the UAE as global leaders in sustainable energy, utility services, and institutional advancement. The Sandhurst Life of Leadership Excellence Award is considered one of the highest international accolades, honouring leaders whose legacy continues to shape their industries and communities in lasting and meaningful ways—reflecting the highest ideals championed by the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

Vaughan Kent-Payne, Director of The Sandhurst Trust, declared: "The Sandhurst motto 'Serve to Lead' defines our ethos. Officer cadets learn that true leadership is rooted in service to those they command. It is therefore a profound honour to bestow this inaugural award upon His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), in recognition of his exceptional service and visionary leadership. This award is not just deserved – it is emblematic of the very principles we uphold."

His Excellency Al Tayer said: “In the UAE, leading by example is embedded in our DNA. It is my honour to present this award to the wise leadership led by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Their unwavering commitment to excellence sets the standard we strive to uphold and resonates profoundly within all our institutions.”



His Excellency added: “We are guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who presents an exceptional leadership model for the United Arab Emirates and the world. This model will remain a unique beacon and a distinguished Emirati legacy for humanity, elevating the nation and its institutions to the top position across all fields. His Highness's motto to achieve sustainable excellence has been upheld over the past fifty years, with the journey continuing to prosper in unparalleled achievements.”



“It is with a profound sense of gratitude that I accept the inaugural Life of Leadership Excellence Award in the civilian sector from the Sandhurst. This prestigious honour represents not only a personal milestone but also the highest aspirations of my beloved nation, the United Arab Emirates (UAE),” Al Tayer said.



Al Tayer also spoke of the leadership values embedded within DEWA’s organisational culture: “At Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), we have embedded these noble values of leadership across all levels of the organisation. My personal approach, together with that of my team, has always been to serve as role models – championing integrity, innovation, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.”

Concluding his speech, Al Tayer emphasised the inspiration this recognition brings: “On this momentous occasion, I reiterate my immense pride in receiving this prestigious award. I accept it both as an affirmation and an inspiration – a call to continue pushing boundaries and achieving even greater milestones in the energy and water sectors, for the betterment of our communities and our planet.”



His Excellency Al Tayer extended his appreciation to all those who contributed to the award, including Vaughan Kent-Payne, Major General Paul Nanson, Colonel Mike Cooke MBE, Colonel Richard Westley OBE MC, and Craig Preston, CEO of the Ducis Leadership Institute. He expressed his deepest gratitude for receiving such a profound and unique recognition.