Saif bin Zayed announces the thwarting of the smuggling of more than 13 tons of Captagon narcotic tablets worth more than 3 billion dirhams

Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, announced the thwarting of the smuggling of more than 13 tons of narcotic Captagon tablets distributed in 5 containers, with a market value exceeding 3 billion dirhams.

In a statement on his official Twitter account, His Highness confirmed that the criminal gang attempted to smuggle the narcotic substances by planting them in 651 doors and 432 decorative panels. He also stressed that the six members of the criminal gang were arrested red-handed.

His Highness thanked Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri and the anti-narcotics work team at the Dubai Police General Headquarters for their sincere efforts in preserving the safety of the UAE community from the dangers of the drug scourge.

His Highness stressed that the UAE will be on the lookout for anyone who dares to tamper with the security and stability of society. He also said that Operation Storm is a qualitative one in which Dubai Police confirmed their professionalism and efficiency.

