Saif bin Zayed Receives Phone Call From Prince Abdulaziz Bin Saud

UAE

H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, received a telephone call from HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Interior of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During the call, they reviewed the deep-rooted fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries, and discussed the latest developments in the region and their repercussions in light of the increasing challenges, most notably the unprovoked Iranian attacks, which target the security and stability of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and the region in general.

H.H. Sheikh Saif also affirmed that the United Arab Emirates stands with the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and fully supports all measures it takes to preserve its security and territorial integrity.