Salik Adjusts Peak Hours During Ramadan – Find Out the New Timings and Tariffs

Starting from the first day of Ramadan, Salik will implement special toll rates for the holy month as follows:

Peak hours (9:00 AM – 5:00 PM): AED 6 per crossing.

Off-peak hours (7:00 AM – 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM – 2:00 AM): AED 4 per crossing.

Late-night hours (2:00 AM – 7:00 AM): No charges.

There will be no changes in the toll calculation for crossings at Al Safa North, Al Safa South, Al Mamzar North, and Al Mamzar South gates in the same direction within one hour. The toll will be charged only once during this period.

Salik introduced a dynamic toll pricing system across all its toll gates on January 31, 2025, aimed at improving traffic flow and enhancing road efficiency for motorists in Dubai.

Year-Round Flexible Toll System

Outside of Ramadan, Salik applies a variable toll structure throughout the year as follows:

Peak hours (6:00 AM – 10:00 AM and 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM): AED 6 per crossing.

Off-peak hours (10:00 AM – 4:00 PM and 8:00 PM – 1:00 AM): AED 4 per crossing.

Late-night hours (1:00 AM – 6:00 AM, every day): No charges.

Sundays (excluding public holidays and special occasions): AED 4 per crossing throughout the day, including peak and off-peak hours, except for late-night hours.

The new toll system aims to encourage better traffic distribution, reduce congestion during peak periods, and provide a smoother driving experience for all road users in Dubai.

