Save 30% in Dubai: How to use your Emirates boarding pass for summer discounts

Save 30% in Dubai: How to use your Emirates boarding pass fo...

UAE

Flying to Dubai this summer? Present your flight pass to claim exclusive discounts on luxury dining, retail shopping, and top tourist attractions

All you have to do is present either a printed or mobile boarding pass along with a photo ID at any of the participating outlets, and get discounts on your bill. Photo credit: Supplied

Dubai: Your Emirates boarding pass could save you money long after your flight lands in Dubai.

The airline has announced a return of its popular ‘My Emirates Pass’ programme, allowing passengers flying with Emirates between April 1 and September 30, to use their boarding pass to get discounts across hundreds of outlets across the UAE.

All you have to do is present either a printed or mobile boarding pass along with a photo ID at any of the participating outlets, and get discounts of up to 30% on your bill.

Here's all you need to know.

How can you get the discount?

If you are flying with Emirates between April 1 and September 30, 2026, you are automatically eligible for the programme. To use the offer:

Keep your Emirates boarding pass even after you land in Dubai

Show the printed or mobile pass at participating venues

Present a valid photo ID matching the boarding pass name

The same boarding pass can also be used multiple times, both at different venues and repeatedly at the same participating location during the validity period.

What kind of discounts can you get?

The programme includes offers specially catered to tourists, like 50% discount on cruise trips, a one-plus-one offer on cultural tours and discounts at various adventure and tourist activities in the UAE. You can also get discounts at:

Restaurants and cafés

Luxury beach access

Shopping and retail brands

Spa and wellness experiences

The full list of participating outlets is available on https://www.emirates.com/ae/english/experience/my-emirates-pass