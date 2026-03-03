Scattered rainfall, noticeable drop in temperatures expected tomorrow

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast partly cloudy to cloudy weather at times tomorrow, with a chance of rainfall over scattered areas and a noticeable decrease in temperatures.

Winds will be light to moderate, freshening at times over the sea and causing blowing dust and sand, which may reduce horizontal visibility. Winds will be southeasterly to northwesterly, ranging from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h.

In a statement, the centre stated that the Arabian Gulf will be rough. The first high tide will occur at 13:42, the second at 02:50, the first low tide at 20:15 and the second at 08:10.

In the Oman Sea, waves will be slight to moderate. The first high tide will occur at 10:26, the second at 22:48, the first low tide at 16:30 and the second at 05:06.