Second part of 'Lessons from Life' Mohammed bin Rashid's 'The Letters' arrives in major UAE bookstores on October 1

UAE

The book brings together 26 letters that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid addresses to his children, his family, his team, his fellow citizens and the world

The book 'The Letters', which represents the second part of 'Lessons from life' and includes a collection of messages based on his experiences over nearly six decades in public service and serving the nation.

Dubai - The Arabic edition of 'The Letters' by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, will be available in major bookstores across the UAE from October 1.

The book is the second part of 'Lessons from Life', and its English edition will follow on October 15.

The book brings together 26 letters that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid addresses to his children, his family, his team, his fellow citizens and the world. Through them, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid shares the essence of nearly six decades of public service: the experiences and lessons, the moments and decisions, and the milestones of his journey in service of the nation and of humanity.

The letters distil the values and principles that have shaped His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid's approach to leadership, government, human development and shaping the future. They offer new generations the essence of a long journey of work and achievement, devoted to turning ambitions into projects and initiatives that leave a mark on people's lives.