Security, stability and planning define UAE’s success, says Mohamed Al Abbar

UAE

At the Emirati Media Forum, the Emaar founder says the UAE’s strength lies in leadership, long-term planning and focusing on reality over noise

The session ‘The UAE: Where security meets opportunity’, was moderated by Hamed bin Karam, Editor-in-Chief of Al Bayan, who asked Al Abbar about the correlation between the reputation of gold as a reliable investment and the UAE. Picture: Dennis Mallari

Dubai: The UAE’s reputation as a safe haven is built on decades of proven stability, strong institutions and forward planning, His Excellency Mohamed Al Abbar, founder of Emaar and Noon, and Chairman of Eagle Hills, said during the third session of the Emirati Media Forum on Monday.

The session ‘The UAE: Where security meets opportunity’, was moderated by Hamed bin Karam, Editor-in-Chief of Al Bayan, who asked Al Abbar about the correlation between the reputation of gold as a reliable investment and the UAE.

“Gold has proven its value through all the ages,” Al Abbar said.

“If we look at the UAE, the way it has dealt with trade, politics and challenges over the last five decades, there is proof of the quality and clarity of the gold, right from the leadership all the way down.”

Al Abbar said the UAE’s institutions and leadership continuously prepare for future challenges rather than reacting to them. Referring to recent regional tensions, he said planning continued even during difficult periods, citing major projects that continued to be developed despite uncertainty.

“We knew from experience that we would overcome this challenge,” he said.

Addressing international media coverage of the UAE, Al Abbar said the country’s visibility naturally attracts attention, but facts on the ground remain the strongest response.

“People can see the malls are full, the airports are working and people are going to work,” he said.

On the property market, Alabbar said he expects the sector to balance out in 2027 after several years of upwards movement, while stressing that the UAE has a strong regulatory framework and laws that ensure investor confidence.