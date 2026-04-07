Sharjah authorities dealing with incident resulting from attack on Thuraya building

UAE

Sharjah Government Media Office: Sharjah authorities in the emirate are dealing with an incident resulting from an attack on an administrative building belonging to Thuraya Telecommunications Company.

The authorities have urged the public to refrain from spreading rumors and to obtain information solely from official sources.

Dubai: Authorities in Sharjah are handling an incident on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, which resulted from the targeting of an administrative building belonging to Thuraya Telecommunications Company in the central region with a ballistic missile originating from Iran.

The incident resulted in two individuals of Pakistani nationality sustaining moderate injuries, and they were transported to the hospital to receive medical care.

The authorities have urged the public to refrain from spreading rumors and to obtain information solely from official sources.