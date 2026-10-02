Sharjah extends bereavement leave to 8 days for deaths abroad, under new Ruler directive

UAE

Sharjah government and university employees will now receive five days of bereavement leave for deaths within the UAE and eight days for deaths outside the country

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed that bereavement leave be amended for employees of the Sharjah government and universities in the emirate, in order to strengthen family bonds.

The head of the Sharjah Human Resources Department, Abdullah Ibrahim Al Zaabi, said: “The Ruler of Sharjah has directed that the ‘bereavement leave’ be amended for employees of the Sharjah government and universities in the emirate, to grant the employee five days of leave if the death is within the country, and eight days of leave if the death is outside the country. The leave applies to relatives: grandfather, grandmother, father, mother, uncle, aunt, maternal uncle, maternal aunt, brothers, sisters, husband, wife, son, daughter, nephews, nieces, grandchildren.”