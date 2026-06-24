Sharjah extends paid parking hours until midnight across all cities

UAE

New timings effective July 1, 2026 aim to improve availability and ease demand across 124,000 spaces

The change will take effect on July 1 and cover 124,000 parking spaces. The operating procedures and fee calculations will differ from those used in the smart parking areas located throughout the emirate, especially in tourist areas.

Dubai: Sharjah City Municipality has announced an adjustment to the operating hours of public parking services in the emirate. This adjustment applies to all paid parking areas in the cities of Sharjah, Kalba, Khor Fakkan and Al Dhaid, particularly those marked with yellow signs. Parking will now operate from 8 am to midnight, aligning with the hours for blue signs. Parking will remain free on Fridays and public holidays, as before, with the exception of paid parking areas that operate throughout the week and on public holidays.

The change will take effect on July 1 and cover 124,000 parking spaces. The operating procedures and fee calculations will differ from those used in the smart parking areas located throughout the emirate, especially in tourist areas.

Hamed Al Qaed, Director of the Public Parking Department at Sharjah City Municipality, said the adjustment comes in response to increasing demand for parking services across the emirate’s cities, in line with ongoing urban, population and tourism growth. He noted that the decision followed a detailed study of parking availability, usage rates and geographical distribution, along with benchmarking and feedback from residents and visitors.

He added that, in light of the current economic and commercial activity, extending parking hours until midnight has become essential to enhance availability, reduce misuse and address related challenges. He pointed out that season ticket holders and customers of restaurants and cafés often face difficulties finding parking after 10 pm, making it necessary to improve parking systems to better serve residents and visitors.

The municipality said the amendment aims to optimise the use of public parking, reduce random parking and improve turnover, particularly in key commercial areas. It also seeks to meet customer expectations and enhance services in both residential and commercial districts, while supporting the emirate’s position as a leading tourist and leisure destination.

The total number of public parking spaces subject to fees in the emirate stands at approximately 124,000, with charges applicable from 8 am to midnight. The operating system and fee calculations differ from those in smart parking zones, particularly in tourist areas.

The municipality confirmed that extending operating hours will not result in any increase in subscription fees. Instead, subscribers will receive an additional two hours of free parking daily, extending the free period from 14 hours to 16 hours.

Sharjah City Municipality urged the public to comply with designated parking hours and to pay fees through available channels, including SMS, the “Sharjah Digital” application, or seasonal subscriptions, which can be issued quickly.