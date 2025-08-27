Sharjah Ruler Establishes New Framework for Government Nurseries

His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved a new organisational structure for government-run nurseries in Sharjah.

This decision was made during a meeting this morning at Al Badi’ Palace with Dr Muhadditha Al Hashimi, who leads the Sharjah Private Education Authority and the Sharjah Education Academy.

During their discussion, H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan also looked into the plans for the upcoming school year. He praised the efforts of Sharjah’s educational institutions, including both private schools and nurseries, highlighting their commitment to providing a high-quality education. This reflects the strong emphasis Sharjah places on the well-being and development of children and students, while also addressing the expectations of parents.

H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan emphasised the importance of integrating efforts between the various educational entities in the emirate to ensure the provision of quality education that preserves authentic values while keeping pace with the latest global practices in the education sector.

Sheikh Sultan listened to an overview of education in Sharjah, where around 200,000 students are currently enrolled in private schools. Additionally, about 8,000 children attend private and government nurseries. The emirate boasts 128 private schools and 155 nurseries, which include 37 government-run and 118 private facilities. There are also 187 training centres available.

During the current school year, four new schools and six private nurseries are set to open, along with 32 new training centres.