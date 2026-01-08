Sharjah Ruler Funds Over AED400 Million For Social Support

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has approved new support measures through the Sharjah Social Services Department of to help improve the lives of local residents.

This includes increasing monthly financial assistance to AED17,500 for those in need, benefiting a total of 4,237 families, which will amount to 404,940,624 each year.

The programme also addresses various issues such as helping 560 people find jobs, assisting with 672 housing rental cases, and monitoring housing construction projects across different cities and areas in Sharjah. These actions align with His Highness’s commitment to enhance living conditions for residents.

The social support programme helps several groups of people, including older adults (with 3,126 individuals benefiting), widows (134 individuals), divorced people (877 individuals), and low-income households, particularly those with two or more people aged between 45 and 59 years, which includes 100 cases. This initiative will start in Sharjah city and will expand to other cities and areas within the emirate later on.

Sharjah city has 2,415 cases that require assistance, costing over AED231 million each year. In Khorfakkan, there are 513 cases, which will need around AED50 million annually. In Kalba, the situation involves 588 cases at a yearly cost of about AED57 million. Meanwhile, Dibba Al Hisn has 248 cases that will require around AED23 million each year, and Al Dhaid has 173 cases with an annual budget of AED16.4 million to help them.

In the emirate, various communities are set to receive significant financial support for those in need. In Al Madam, 116 families will get help amounting to over AED11 million. Mleiha will support 59 families with nearly AED6 million each year. In Al Bataeh, 42 families are set to benefit from AED3.5 million annually, while Al Hamriyah will help 83 families at a cost of AED7.7 million. This support aims to enhance the lives of residents across these areas.

His Highness's directive is inspired by a strong commitment to helping people and ensuring everyone is treated with respect and dignity. His Highness aims to provide a good quality of life for all citizens while also supporting families and building a stable society. This goal aligns with Sharjah's vision of creating a solid social support system that reaches those in need throughout the emirate's cities and areas. Ultimately, the aim is to achieve sustainable development that places a high value on people's well-being.